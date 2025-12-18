Turkey urges peaceful Syria-SDF talks, warns patience running out

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on Thursday that Turkey did not want to resort to military action again against Syria's Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), but warned that the patience of the actors involved was running out over what he described as delays in implementing an integration deal.



"We just hope that things go through dialogue, negotiations and peacefully. We don't want to see any need to resorting to military means again. But SDF should understand the patience of the relevant actors are running out," Fidan told an interview with TRT World.



"They should come to a place where their commitment to the agreement of 10th of March should be honoured. Everybody is expecting from them to honour that agreement without any delay and without any twisting because we don't want to see a deviation from this agreement," he added.



Reuters