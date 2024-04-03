UNRWA seeks $415.4 million to aid Palestine refugees in Syria, Lebanon, and Jordan

In a Wednesday press release, UNRWA urged its partners to resume supporting Palestine refugees in Syria and those who fled to Lebanon and Jordan, appealing for US$ 415.4 million to support its "underfunded operations" in these countries."We must continue to support Palestine refugees affected by the 13-year-long Syria crisis. While the horror unfolding in Gaza is consuming most of our attention, humanitarian needs in other crisis-affected areas of operations should not be overlooked," said Natalie Boucly, UNRWA's Deputy Commissioner-General for Programmes and Partnerships.With funds obtained through this appeal, UNRWA will continue providing cash and in-kind food assistance, along with health care, education, and technical and vocational training."UNRWA's overall funding situation remains precarious, especially given the challenges it has faced since the conflict in Gaza started," said Natalie Boucly, stating that UNRWA "will soon struggle to maintain the level of humanitarian assistance it can provide."She added: "As the Palestine refugee community faces even greater existential challenges across the region, UNRWA's role has never been more vital."