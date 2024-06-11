Iraqi forces kill senior Islamic State leader in a raid in Syria

2024-06-11
Iraqi forces kill senior Islamic State leader in a raid in Syria
Iraqi forces kill senior Islamic State leader in a raid in Syria

Iraqi security forces have killed a senior member of the Islamic State group in Syria who was responsible for carrying out attacks against Iraqi government forces, the Iraqi National Security Service said on Tuesday.

Abu Zainab, an Iraqi national, was killed in the Syrian city of Raqqa "during the past days" in cooperation with US-led coalition forces, it said in a statement.

A spokesperson for the US-led anti-ISIS coalition did not respond to a request for comment.

The US-led coalition is working with Iraqi security forces and the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces in Syria against remnants of the Islamic State group.

In Iraq, the group was defeated in 2017 but IS militants still wage regular attacks on police, the army and Iraqi state paramilitary units.


Reuters
 

