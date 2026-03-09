Lebanon’s information minister: Government working to protect vital infrastructure and ensure supplies

Paul Morcos, Lebanon’s information minister, said the country’s leadership is working daily to protect vital infrastructure and prevent escalation amid ongoing tensions.



Speaking to reporters before entering a legislative session at the Lebanese parliament, Morcos said that Nawaf Salam and the government, in coordination with the president, are making continuous efforts to safeguard key facilities and keep them away from the risk of war.



He noted that recent strikes did not target vital infrastructure, though he stressed that Lebanon cannot rely on any guarantees from the Israeli side.



Morcos also revealed that ministers hold daily morning meetings chaired by Salam to coordinate work among ministries and respond to citizens’ needs, particularly in relief efforts and supply distribution.



The meetings also focus on monitoring the impact of rising global oil prices and their effects on Lebanon’s local market.



Morcos added that the government is working to ensure the continued availability of essential living, medical, and food supplies, while facilitating the delivery of shipments to different regions in line with directives from the president and the prime minister.