News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
13
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
Metn
15
o
Keserwan
15
o
North
17
o
South
14
o
Bekaa
8
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
The Stage
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
13
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
Metn
15
o
Keserwan
15
o
North
17
o
South
14
o
Bekaa
8
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Kuwait court reinstates previous parliament
Middle East
2023-03-19 | 08:09
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Kuwait court reinstates previous parliament
Kuwait's Constitutional Court on Sunday ruled that last September's parliamentary election, in which the opposition made gains, was void and that the previous assembly must be reinstated.
The move comes at a time of renewed friction between the elected parliament and government and follows the reappointment this month of the country's prime minister, whose government had resigned in the stand-off with parliament.
Kuwait's crown prince last year dissolved parliament and called early polls in an effort to end prolonged domestic political feuding that has hindered fiscal reform.
However, Justice Mohammad bin Naji on Sunday said the court had declared that dissolution of parliament as void and had annulled the early elections held in September.
"The constitutional authority of the dissolved parliament shall be restored as of the date of this ruling," he told the court session attended by reporters.
Kuwait, an OPEC oil producer, bans political parties but has given its legislature more influence than similar bodies in other Gulf monarchies.
Frequent political bickering has often led to cabinet reshuffles and dissolutions of parliament, hampering investment and reforms aimed at reducing the country's heavy reliance on oil revenue.
"Kuwait does not deserve such farces," MP Saleh Ashour said on Twitter after the court ruling.
A lawmaker from the dissolved assembly, Abdullah Al-Turaiji, welcomed the move as "correcting the government's mistake in dealing with parliament".
Political stability in Kuwait has traditionally depended on cooperation between government and parliament.
While Kuwait's leadership has responded to some opposition demands, including the pardoning of political dissidents, key reform proposals such as a public debt law continue to face legislative gridlock.
Reuters
Middle East
Kuwait
Court
Parliament
Kuwaiti
Next
Qatar's ex-finance minister to face trial - State news agency
Syrian president Bashar Al-Assad arrives in the UAE for official visit
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
2023-02-22
Israeli parliament advances bill that may override top court
Middle East
2023-02-22
Israeli parliament advances bill that may override top court
0
World
10:39
France's Macron faces another test with parliamentary votes on Monday
World
10:39
France's Macron faces another test with parliamentary votes on Monday
0
World
06:44
In US Supreme Court Jack Daniel's case, a free speech fight over a dog toy
World
06:44
In US Supreme Court Jack Daniel's case, a free speech fight over a dog toy
0
Middle East
10:51
Iran court sentences two to death over deadly shrine attack
Middle East
10:51
Iran court sentences two to death over deadly shrine attack
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
10:28
Israeli and Palestinian officials meet in pre-Ramadan push for calm
Middle East
10:28
Israeli and Palestinian officials meet in pre-Ramadan push for calm
0
Middle East
10:18
Hundreds of elite Israeli reservists say they are joining judicial protests
Middle East
10:18
Hundreds of elite Israeli reservists say they are joining judicial protests
0
Middle East
08:16
Qatar's ex-finance minister to face trial - State news agency
Middle East
08:16
Qatar's ex-finance minister to face trial - State news agency
0
Middle East
06:13
Syrian president Bashar Al-Assad arrives in the UAE for official visit
Middle East
06:13
Syrian president Bashar Al-Assad arrives in the UAE for official visit
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-03-16
Pope Francis receives letter on Lebanon's situation from caretaker PM Mikati
Lebanon News
2023-03-16
Pope Francis receives letter on Lebanon's situation from caretaker PM Mikati
0
Sports
2023-03-13
Here’s how to stream March Madness 2023
Sports
2023-03-13
Here’s how to stream March Madness 2023
0
World
2023-03-16
No White House visit for Israel's Netanyahu as US concern rises
World
2023-03-16
No White House visit for Israel's Netanyahu as US concern rises
0
Middle East
06:13
Syrian president Bashar Al-Assad arrives in the UAE for official visit
Middle East
06:13
Syrian president Bashar Al-Assad arrives in the UAE for official visit
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:18
Saudi and French officials fail to reach agreement on Lebanon crisis
News Bulletin Reports
13:18
Saudi and French officials fail to reach agreement on Lebanon crisis
2
Lebanon News
11:56
French judge to release decision on Riad Salameh case before taking new position
Lebanon News
11:56
French judge to release decision on Riad Salameh case before taking new position
3
News Bulletin Reports
11:37
Thousands of Syrian children born in Lebanon amid ongoing crisis
News Bulletin Reports
11:37
Thousands of Syrian children born in Lebanon amid ongoing crisis
4
News Bulletin Reports
11:47
Crisis in Lebanon's healthcare: The decline of emergency departments and medical staff availability
News Bulletin Reports
11:47
Crisis in Lebanon's healthcare: The decline of emergency departments and medical staff availability
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:21
MP Wael Abu Faour urges Lebanon to capitalize on Saudi-Iranian agreement for presidential consensus
News Bulletin Reports
12:21
MP Wael Abu Faour urges Lebanon to capitalize on Saudi-Iranian agreement for presidential consensus
6
Middle East
06:13
Syrian president Bashar Al-Assad arrives in the UAE for official visit
Middle East
06:13
Syrian president Bashar Al-Assad arrives in the UAE for official visit
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:05
Union of Jezzine Municipalities launches free online medical consultations for residents
News Bulletin Reports
12:05
Union of Jezzine Municipalities launches free online medical consultations for residents
8
Lebanon News
11:13
Ambassador Grillo reaffirms France's commitment to Lebanon
Lebanon News
11:13
Ambassador Grillo reaffirms France's commitment to Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store