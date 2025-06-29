News
Kremlin says Europe will feel the recoil from its 'illegal' sanctions on Russia
World News
29-06-2025 | 10:10
Kremlin says Europe will feel the recoil from its 'illegal' sanctions on Russia
The Kremlin said in remarks published on Sunday that the tougher the sanctions imposed on Russia by Europe, the more painful the recoil would be for Europe's own economies as Russia had grown resistant to such "illegal" sanctions.
Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022 triggered a wave of Western sanctions on Russia and it is by far the most sanctioned major economy in the world.
The West said that it hoped its sanctions would force President Vladimir Putin to seek peace in Ukraine, and though the economy contracted in 2022, it grew in 2023 and 2024 at faster rates than the European Union.
Reuters
World News
Kremlin
Europe
Illegal
Sanctions
Russia
