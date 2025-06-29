Kremlin says Europe will feel the recoil from its 'illegal' sanctions on Russia

World News
29-06-2025 | 10:10
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Kremlin says Europe will feel the recoil from its &#39;illegal&#39; sanctions on Russia
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Kremlin says Europe will feel the recoil from its 'illegal' sanctions on Russia

The Kremlin said in remarks published on Sunday that the tougher the sanctions imposed on Russia by Europe, the more painful the recoil would be for Europe's own economies as Russia had grown resistant to such "illegal" sanctions.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022 triggered a wave of Western sanctions on Russia and it is by far the most sanctioned major economy in the world.

The West said that it hoped its sanctions would force President Vladimir Putin to seek peace in Ukraine, and though the economy contracted in 2022, it grew in 2023 and 2024 at faster rates than the European Union.


Reuters
 

World News

Kremlin

Europe

Illegal

Sanctions

Russia

LBCI Next
Trump criticizes Israeli prosecutor over Netanyahu’s corruption trial
Europe 'bakes' in summer's first heatwave as continent warms
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-05-10

Kremlin denounces Europe's 'confrontational' attitude towards Russia

LBCI
World News
2025-05-16

Europe preparing new Russia sanctions 'in coordination' with US: Macron

LBCI
World News
2025-05-10

Macron warns Russia faces 'massive' Europe, US sanctions if it breaks 30-day truce

LBCI
World News
2025-06-17

Russia says Israel attacks on Iran are illegal, notes Iran's commitment to NPT

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
11:05

Turkey-US arms spat likely to be settled 'by year's end': US envoy

LBCI
World News
07:14

Germany seeks Israeli partnership on cyber defense, plans 'cyber dome'

LBCI
World News
05:53

Russia's foreign intelligence chief says spoke to US CIA counterpart

LBCI
World News
03:46

At least six wounded in large-scale Russian air attack on Ukraine, Ukrainian authorities say

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
08:30

Israeli court postpones Netanyahu appearance in graft trial

LBCI
World News
2025-06-25

UK to reintroduce nuclear weapon-capable aircraft under NATO

LBCI
World News
10:10

Kremlin says Europe will feel the recoil from its 'illegal' sanctions on Russia

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:14

Legal cannabis in Lebanon: A long-stalled plan finally takes root

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East News
04:34

Syrian army foils assassination attempt on President Ahmed al-Sharaa during planned visit to Daraa: Sources to LBCI

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:14

Legal cannabis in Lebanon: A long-stalled plan finally takes root

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:06

Tripoli raid turns deadly as fugitive kills officer — the full story

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:59

Behind closed doors: Can Lebanon craft a unified response to the US proposal in time?

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:17

Israeli strike targets house in Aita al-Shaab, South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:58

Israel claims to target Hezbollah’s anti-tank missile chief in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
05:34

SANA denies reports of assassination attempt on Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:19

Israeli army claims killing Hezbollah intelligence officer in South Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More