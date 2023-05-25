News
Hong Kong-flagged vessel briefly runs aground in Egypt’s vital Suez Canal, later refloated
Middle East
2023-05-25 | 02:46
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Hong Kong-flagged vessel briefly runs aground in Egypt’s vital Suez Canal, later refloated
A Hong Kong-flagged ship briefly ran aground Thursday in Egypt’s vital Suez Canal, though authorities said they were able to refloat it after it momentarily disrupted the waterway.
The Xin Hai Tong 23 ran aground at the southern mouth of the Suez Canal, tracking data showed. Leth Agencies, which oversees traffic in the canal, acknowledged the grounding. Over two hours later, Leth said they were able to refloat it.
Egyptian authorities did not immediately acknowledge the ship running aground. It wasn’t immediately clear what affect the grounding would have on traffic in the canal, which connects the Red Sea to the Mediterranean Sea. However, tracking data showed no shipping vessels moving around that area of the canal when the ship was stuck.
Tracking data showed the vessel, describing its condition as “not under command.” Tug boats surrounded it to get it refloated.
The ship is a bulk carrier, which typically carries cargo. The ship measures some 190 meters (625 feet) by 32 meters (105 feet).
The Ever Given, a colossal container ship that crashed into a bank on a single-lane stretch of the canal in March 2021, blocking the waterway, was bigger. A massive salvage effort by a flotilla of tugboats, helped by the tides, freed the skyscraper-sized vessel six days later, ending the crisis and allowing hundreds of waiting ships to pass through the canal.
AP
World
Middle East
Hong Kong
Flagged
Vessel
Briefly
Suez Canal
Egypt
Later
Refloated
