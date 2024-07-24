News
Scholz: Berlin has not made a decision to stop supplying weapons to Israel
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Germany had made no decision so far to end its supply of weapons to Israel despite a damning report last week from the United Nations' highest court on the country's occupation of Palestinian territories.
Asked if the report, which declared Israeli settlements in Palestinian territories to be illegal, might change Germany's military support for Israel, Scholz said his government had not made a decision on this matter.
"But of course, we decide on a case-by-case basis," he told an annual summer news conference on Wednesday.
Reuters
World News
Middle East News
Germany
Olaf Scholz
Israel
Weapons
Supply
