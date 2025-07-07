Israel attacks Houthi targets in three Yemeni ports and power plant

07-07-2025 | 01:39
Israel attacks Houthi targets in three Yemeni ports and power plant
Israel attacks Houthi targets in three Yemeni ports and power plant

Israel has attacked Houthi targets in three Yemeni ports and a power plant, the Israeli military said early on Monday, marking the first Israeli attack on Yemen in almost a month.

The strikes on Hodeidah, Ras Isa and Salif ports, and Ras Qantib power plant were due to repeated Houthi attacks on Israel, the military added.

Hours after the strikes, the Israeli military said two missiles were launched from Yemen and attempts were made to intercept them, but the results of interception were still under review.

The Israeli ambulance service said it had not received any calls regarding missile impacts or casualties following the launches from Yemen.

Israel also attacked Galaxy Leader ship in Ras Isa port, which was seized by Houthis in late 2023, the military added on Monday.

"The Houthi regime's forces installed a radar system on the ship, and are using it to track vessels in international maritime space, in order to promote the Houthi regime’s activities," the military said.

The Houthi military spokesperson said following the attacks that Houthis' air defenses confronted the Israeli attack "by using a large number of domestically produced surface-to-air missiles."

Residents told Reuters that the Israeli strikes on the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah put the main power station out of service, leaving the city in darkness.

Houthi-run Al-Masirah TV reported that Israel launched a series of strikes on Hodeidah, shortly after the Israeli military issued an evacuation warning for people at the three Yemeni ports.

The assault comes hours after a ship was attacked off of Hodeidah and the ship's crew abandoned it as it took on water.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, but security firm Ambrey said the vessel fits the typical profile of a Houthi target.

Reuters

