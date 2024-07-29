Israeli Defense Minister says: Hezbollah will be held responsible for Golan attack

Middle East News
2024-07-29 | 14:00
High views
Israeli Defense Minister says: Hezbollah will be held responsible for Golan attack
0min
Israeli Defense Minister says: Hezbollah will be held responsible for Golan attack

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant informed his US counterpart Lloyd Austin on Monday that Hezbollah will be held responsible for a rocket attack that killed 12 children and teenagers in the Golan Heights.

Gallant's office stated that he briefed Austin on the rocket attack that occurred on Saturday.

His office added, "Minister Gallant noted that the attack on Saturday represents a significant escalation and that Hezbollah [...] will be held accountable for it."

Reuters
 
 

