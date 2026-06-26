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Source to LBCI: Lebanese negotiating team awaits Israeli response on "pilot zones" proposal
Lebanon News
26-06-2026 | 08:56
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Source to LBCI: Lebanese negotiating team awaits Israeli response on "pilot zones" proposal
The Lebanese delegation participating in negotiations with Israel has been awaiting an Israeli response since Thursday to Lebanese proposals concerning the establishment of "pilot zones" and the full text of the proposed joint framework agreement, a source following the talks told LBCI.
The source said Lebanon hopes to receive Israel's response later Friday.
According to the source, the U.S. side has endorsed Lebanon's position that the proposed pilot zones should include parts of the Israeli-occupied areas in South Lebanon, rather than being limited to territory already under Lebanese control.
The source added that Lebanon's approval of the joint framework agreement remains contingent on the inclusion of explicit language ruling out any possibility of a continued Israeli military presence on Lebanese territory.
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