Turkey condemns assassination of Ismail Haniyeh

2024-07-31 | 01:40
Turkey condemns assassination of Ismail Haniyeh
0min
Turkey condemns assassination of Ismail Haniyeh

Turkey condemned Wednesday the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh, head of Hamas, in the Iranian capital, Tehran, stating that the attack aims to extend the war from Gaza to the regional level.

The Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement, "It has once again been shown that the government of (Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu has no intention of achieving peace."

Reuters

