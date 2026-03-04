Egypt denies links to Russian oil tanker that sank in Mediterranean

Egypt’s Ministry of Petroleum denied on Wednesday any connection to the Russian gas tanker that sank in the Mediterranean Sea.



In a statement, the ministry said the tanker was not heading to any Egyptian port and was not linked to any gas supply contracts with Egypt.



Russia has accused Ukraine of attacking the vessel, which sank in waters between Libya and Malta after catching fire a day earlier.



Earlier on Wednesday, Libya’s National Oil Corporation also denied any ties to the tanker, despite reports that it had been en route to Egypt’s Port Said.



