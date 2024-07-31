Palestinian factions call for general strike, marches after Haniyeh killing

Palestinian factions called for a general strike and marches on Wednesday to protest the killing of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh in an air strike in Tehran.



"The national and Islamic factions in Palestine announce a comprehensive strike and anger marches to (protest) the assassination of the great national leader Ismail Haniyeh, which came in the framework of Zionist state terrorism and its war of extermination," the Palestinian factions in the occupied West Bank said a joint statement.



AFP