Security assessments: Netanyahu sidesteps Lebanon in first cabinet meeting after Trump talks
News Bulletin Reports
04-01-2026 | 13:10
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Security assessments: Netanyahu sidesteps Lebanon in first cabinet meeting after Trump talks
Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu focused on Gaza, Iran, and Venezuela during the first cabinet meeting he chaired after returning from talks with U.S. President Donald Trump, notably avoiding any reference to Lebanon, despite widespread Israeli attention on the issue ahead of his return.
Security officials say the omission was deliberate, intended to await developments related to Trump's request to give diplomacy with the Lebanese government more time.
However, military officials believe Netanyahu is awaiting the position of Israel's security apparatus, which is expected to be presented during a security cabinet meeting scheduled for Thursday.
According to information disclosed by officials, Israeli security agencies are not separating their strategic recommendations on Iran from those concerning Hezbollah, viewing both fronts as interconnected, particularly in light of recent internal unrest in Iran.
While Netanyahu addressed perceived threats related to Gaza and Iran during the cabinet session, the northern town of Qiryat Shemona remained at the center of Israeli public attention. The area witnessed military drills simulating infiltration and takeover scenarios, including drone operations.
During the cabinet meeting, Minister Yitzhak Wasserlauf called for a special discussion on what he described as Hezbollah's growing influence in Qiryat Shemona, alleging that Palestinians holding Israeli citizenship had purchased apartments in the town, facilitating the group's presence.
As the security cabinet prepares to review plans drawn up by the security agencies to confront Hezbollah, the Israeli army continues to carry out strikes against targets in Lebanon.
At the same time, it is reinforcing troop deployments and expanding its presence along the northern border, citing preparedness for any sudden security escalation.
8
Middle East News
07:08
Rights group says at least 16 dead in Iran during week of protests
Middle East News
07:08
Rights group says at least 16 dead in Iran during week of protests
