Security assessments: Netanyahu sidesteps Lebanon in first cabinet meeting after Trump talks

News Bulletin Reports
04-01-2026 | 13:10
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Security assessments: Netanyahu sidesteps Lebanon in first cabinet meeting after Trump talks
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Security assessments: Netanyahu sidesteps Lebanon in first cabinet meeting after Trump talks

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu focused on Gaza, Iran, and Venezuela during the first cabinet meeting he chaired after returning from talks with U.S. President Donald Trump, notably avoiding any reference to Lebanon, despite widespread Israeli attention on the issue ahead of his return.

Security officials say the omission was deliberate, intended to await developments related to Trump's request to give diplomacy with the Lebanese government more time. 

However, military officials believe Netanyahu is awaiting the position of Israel's security apparatus, which is expected to be presented during a security cabinet meeting scheduled for Thursday.

According to information disclosed by officials, Israeli security agencies are not separating their strategic recommendations on Iran from those concerning Hezbollah, viewing both fronts as interconnected, particularly in light of recent internal unrest in Iran.
 
While Netanyahu addressed perceived threats related to Gaza and Iran during the cabinet session, the northern town of Qiryat Shemona remained at the center of Israeli public attention. The area witnessed military drills simulating infiltration and takeover scenarios, including drone operations.
 
During the cabinet meeting, Minister Yitzhak Wasserlauf called for a special discussion on what he described as Hezbollah's growing influence in Qiryat Shemona, alleging that Palestinians holding Israeli citizenship had purchased apartments in the town, facilitating the group's presence.

As the security cabinet prepares to review plans drawn up by the security agencies to confront Hezbollah, the Israeli army continues to carry out strikes against targets in Lebanon. 

At the same time, it is reinforcing troop deployments and expanding its presence along the northern border, citing preparedness for any sudden security escalation.

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East News

Security

Assessments

Netanyahu

Israel

Lebanon

Cabinet

Meeting

Trump

Oil-rich, cash-poor: Inside Venezuela's resource paradox
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-09

Israel says Gaza ceasefire to begin 'within 24 hours' after security cabinet meeting

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-26

Lebanon and Syria on edge ahead of high-stakes Trump-Netanyahu meeting

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-23

Ahead of Trump-Netanyahu talks: Israel hardens stance on Lebanon

LBCI
World News
2025-10-25

US, China seek to avoid trade war escalation, salvage Trump-Xi meeting in Malaysia talks

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Oil-rich, cash-poor: Inside Venezuela's resource paradox

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-03

Maduro out: heavy crude, high stakes—why Venezuela remains vital to the US amid the China rivalry

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-03

Uncertainty over Lebanon: Potential Israeli strike awaits US green light

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-02

New details emerge in Lebanon’s ‘fake prince’ case as investigation advances

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-29

Lebanese Sports Minister highlights youth challenges at UN headquarters

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-26

In the details: What comes next in Lebanon’s weapons plan as pressure mounts on Israel?

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-11-18

Israeli airstrike hits outskirts of Ain al-Hilweh Camp in Sidon, South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-03

Hezbollah says US attack on Venezuela violates sovereignty, international law — statement

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Security assessments: Netanyahu sidesteps Lebanon in first cabinet meeting after Trump talks

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:39

Lebanese Army carries out security raids, arrests 44 across multiple regions

LBCI
Middle East News
13:04

Axios: Syria and Israel to hold talks in Paris under US mediation

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Oil-rich, cash-poor: Inside Venezuela's resource paradox

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:25

Lebanese diaspora in Venezuela remains safe amid uncertainty

LBCI
Middle East News
07:19

Netanyahu says Israel 'stands in solidarity' with Iranians

LBCI
World News
11:35

Large part of Maduro's security team killed in US action-Venezuela: Defense minister

LBCI
Middle East News
07:08

Rights group says at least 16 dead in Iran during week of protests

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More