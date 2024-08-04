News
Jordan's foreign minister to hold talks in Iran on Sunday
Middle East News
2024-08-04 | 04:01
Jordan's foreign minister to hold talks in Iran on Sunday
Jordan's Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi will visit Iran on Sunday for talks with his Iranian counterpart amid heightened regional tensions after the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran last week, the Iranian Student News Agency reported.
Reuters
Middle East News
Jordan
Ayman Safadi
Iran
Assassination
Hamas
Ismail Haniyeh
Tehran
