IRCG commander threatens Israeli entity, affirms retaliation at ‘right time and place’

Middle East News
2024-08-05 | 06:45
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
IRCG commander threatens Israeli entity, affirms retaliation at ‘right time and place’
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
IRCG commander threatens Israeli entity, affirms retaliation at ‘right time and place’

Major General Hossein Salami, commander-in-chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, stated on Monday that the "Zionist entity will face retaliation at the right time and place."

In a press conference, Salami indicated that "when the Zionists receive a strong and decisive response, they will realize they were wrong."

He emphasized that "the recent True Promise operation was a significant and exceptional one aimed at the heart of an entity that claims strength."
 

Middle East News

Hossein Salami

Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps

Iran

Zionist Entity

True Promise

Operation

LBCI Next
Interfax: Top Russian security official arrives in Iranian capital
Iran: We don't seek to escalate regional tensions, but punishing Israel is necessary
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-06-25

Moscow expects to sign new cooperation pact with Iran in 'very near future'

LBCI
World News
2024-06-13

Putin and Iran's interim President discuss cooperation during a phone call

LBCI
Middle East News
07:48

Blinken says Iran and Hezbollah may strike Israel within 48 hours

LBCI
Middle East News
07:31

Lufthansa Group to avoid Iranian, Iraqi airspace due to Middle East tensions

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
08:51

First vessel hit by Yemen's Houthis in two weeks arrives in Djibouti

LBCI
Middle East News
07:52

Turkey to meet Instagram officials after access ban

LBCI
Middle East News
07:48

Blinken says Iran and Hezbollah may strike Israel within 48 hours

LBCI
Middle East News
07:31

Lufthansa Group to avoid Iranian, Iraqi airspace due to Middle East tensions

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:46

Lebanon's Health Minister receives emergency aid shipment from WHO

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:31

Israeli drone targets area near square in Mays al-Jabal, resulting in injuries

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-27

Stay tuned for Miss Lebanon 2024 pageant at 8:30 PM, broadcast live on LBCI and available for streaming on the website https://www.lbcgroup.tv/live/ar

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:15

New threats: Anticipation of multi-front attack heightens fear in Israel amid military shortages

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones

LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-11

Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-09

Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:11

Breaking: Israeli warplanes break sound barrier over Beirut and southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:09

Hezbollah launches drone attack on Israeli military headquarters

LBCI
Middle East News
11:42

Israeli Broadcasting Authority quoting Kiryat Shmona mayor: Beirut and Tehran must burn in a preemptive attack that restores deterrence to Israel

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:15

New threats: Anticipation of multi-front attack heightens fear in Israel amid military shortages

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:31

Israeli drone targets area near square in Mays al-Jabal, resulting in injuries

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

World on edge: Global focus shifts to potential Iranian and Hezbollah retaliation

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:07

Israeli airstrike on Beit Lif in South Lebanon injures three people

LBCI
Middle East News
07:48

Blinken says Iran and Hezbollah may strike Israel within 48 hours

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More