IRCG commander threatens Israeli entity, affirms retaliation at ‘right time and place’

Major General Hossein Salami, commander-in-chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, stated on Monday that the "Zionist entity will face retaliation at the right time and place."



In a press conference, Salami indicated that "when the Zionists receive a strong and decisive response, they will realize they were wrong."



He emphasized that "the recent True Promise operation was a significant and exceptional one aimed at the heart of an entity that claims strength."