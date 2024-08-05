Larger Iranian retaliation expected, but war not anticipated, estimates indicate: Israel Broadcasting Authority

Middle East News
2024-08-05 | 14:07
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Larger Iranian retaliation expected, but war not anticipated, estimates indicate: Israel Broadcasting Authority
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Larger Iranian retaliation expected, but war not anticipated, estimates indicate: Israel Broadcasting Authority

Estimates in Israel indicate that Iran's response will not lead to war but will be larger than the April attack, the Israel Broadcasting Authority reported Monday.
 

Breaking Headlines

Middle East News

Israel

Iran

Retaliation

LBCI Next
G7 nations call for de-escalation in Middle East to avert wider conflict
Iranian President to Jordanian FM: Haniyeh’s assassination will be met with a response
LBCI Previous

Latest News

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
15:39

Breaking: Hezbollah's Radwan Force Commander Ali Jamal Aldin Jawad killed by Israeli Air Force: Israeli army reports

LBCI
Middle East News
14:58

Upper Galilee area targeted by drones from Lebanon; Ain al-Asad airbase in Iraq hit by explosions: Reports

LBCI
World News
14:43

Italy, Iraq urge Middle East de-escalation, Gaza ceasefire

LBCI
World News
14:22

US sends messages urging Iran to de-escalate: State Department

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
14:58

Upper Galilee area targeted by drones from Lebanon; Ain al-Asad airbase in Iraq hit by explosions: Reports

LBCI
World News
14:43

Italy, Iraq urge Middle East de-escalation, Gaza ceasefire

LBCI
World News
14:22

US sends messages urging Iran to de-escalate: State Department

LBCI
World News
13:56

Blinken urges all sides in Mideast to 'refrain from escalation'

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-29

Lebanon's FM calls for restraint to avoid regional war, reaffirms commitment to Resolution 1701

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Increased US-Israeli coordination: Defense plans intensify amid preparations for potential Iranian attack

LBCI
Middle East News
12:26

Israel army states US CENTCOM chief in Israel to assess security

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-20

Israeli warplanes strike Houla, South Lebanon; ambulances rush to scene

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones

LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-11

Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-09

Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:11

Breaking: Israeli warplanes break sound barrier over Beirut and southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:09

Hezbollah launches drone attack on Israeli military headquarters

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:39

Breaking: Hezbollah's Radwan Force Commander Ali Jamal Aldin Jawad killed by Israeli Air Force: Israeli army reports

LBCI
Middle East News
14:58

Upper Galilee area targeted by drones from Lebanon; Ain al-Asad airbase in Iraq hit by explosions: Reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:31

Israeli drone targets area near square in Mays al-Jabal, resulting in injuries

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:46

Germany prepares to evacuate its citizens from Lebanon: Report

LBCI
Middle East News
07:48

Blinken says Iran and Hezbollah may strike Israel within 48 hours

LBCI
Middle East News
14:07

Larger Iranian retaliation expected, but war not anticipated, estimates indicate: Israel Broadcasting Authority

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More