News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
31
o
Keserwan
31
o
Metn
31
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
31
o
South
30
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
31
o
Keserwan
31
o
Metn
31
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
31
o
South
30
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Tunisian President dismisses Prime Minister Ahmed Hachani: Statement
Middle East News
2024-08-08 | 00:20
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Tunisian President dismisses Prime Minister Ahmed Hachani: Statement
Tunisian President Kais Saied sacked Prime Minister Ahmed Hachani and appointed Social Affairs Minister Kamel Maddouri as his replacement, the Tunisian presidency said in a statement late on Wednesday.
Hachani was named as Tunisia's prime minister in August last year.
A few hours before his dismissal, Hachani said in a video message that the government had made progress on several issues despite global challenges, including securing the country's food and energy needs.
The dismissal comes amid popular discontent with the recurring water and electricity outage crisis in many parts of the country.
While the government says that Tunisia is suffering from a continuous drought that has led to a quota system in water distribution, Saied sees the water cuts as a conspiracy ahead of the presidential election and says the dams are full.
The agriculture ministry says the dam level is highly critical and has reached 25 percent.
Reuters
Middle East News
Tunisia
President
Dismissal
Prime Minister
Ahmed Hachani
Statement
Next
Yedioth Ahronoth: Israeli security agencies anticipate potential coordinated attack by Iran and Hezbollah
Islamic bloc holds Israel 'fully responsible' for Ismail Haniyeh's killing: Statement
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-07-20
Tunisia president states he will seek new term in October elections
Middle East News
2024-07-20
Tunisia president states he will seek new term in October elections
0
Middle East News
2024-07-03
Tunisia's president sets election date for Oct. 6
Middle East News
2024-07-03
Tunisia's president sets election date for Oct. 6
0
Middle East News
15:36
Islamic bloc holds Israel 'fully responsible' for Ismail Haniyeh's killing: Statement
Middle East News
15:36
Islamic bloc holds Israel 'fully responsible' for Ismail Haniyeh's killing: Statement
0
Middle East News
09:41
Iranian President says they will not remain silent against aggression
Middle East News
09:41
Iranian President says they will not remain silent against aggression
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
03:50
UNICEF Regional Director calls for immediate action to protect children amid Middle East violence
Middle East News
03:50
UNICEF Regional Director calls for immediate action to protect children amid Middle East violence
0
Middle East News
03:21
Yedioth Ahronoth: Israeli security agencies anticipate potential coordinated attack by Iran and Hezbollah
Middle East News
03:21
Yedioth Ahronoth: Israeli security agencies anticipate potential coordinated attack by Iran and Hezbollah
0
Middle East News
15:36
Islamic bloc holds Israel 'fully responsible' for Ismail Haniyeh's killing: Statement
Middle East News
15:36
Islamic bloc holds Israel 'fully responsible' for Ismail Haniyeh's killing: Statement
0
Middle East News
14:27
Saudi Arabia says Ismail Haniyeh’s killing is a ‘blatant violation’ of Iran’s sovereignty
Middle East News
14:27
Saudi Arabia says Ismail Haniyeh’s killing is a ‘blatant violation’ of Iran’s sovereignty
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
05:47
Breaking: Israeli warplanes break sound barrier over Beirut and other regions
Lebanon News
05:47
Breaking: Israeli warplanes break sound barrier over Beirut and other regions
0
World News
03:26
Former Catalan separatist leader Puigdemont returns to Spain
World News
03:26
Former Catalan separatist leader Puigdemont returns to Spain
0
Middle East News
05:26
Lufthansa says to avoid Iran, Iraq airspace until August 13
Middle East News
05:26
Lufthansa says to avoid Iran, Iraq airspace until August 13
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-03
Israeli strike kills Hezbollah commander Abou Ali Nasser, Al Arabiya reports
Lebanon News
2024-07-03
Israeli strike kills Hezbollah commander Abou Ali Nasser, Al Arabiya reports
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
0
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
05:47
Breaking: Israeli warplanes break sound barrier over Beirut and other regions
Lebanon News
05:47
Breaking: Israeli warplanes break sound barrier over Beirut and other regions
2
Lebanon News
08:32
MEA confirms flight operations for August 9-13; Minor revisions cited
Lebanon News
08:32
MEA confirms flight operations for August 9-13; Minor revisions cited
3
Lebanon News
06:42
Israeli drone targets car with guided missile in Tyre district, south Lebanon
Lebanon News
06:42
Israeli drone targets car with guided missile in Tyre district, south Lebanon
4
Lebanon News
07:36
LF leader Samir Geagea says suffering of people in South Lebanon tied to Iranian national security
Lebanon News
07:36
LF leader Samir Geagea says suffering of people in South Lebanon tied to Iranian national security
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:53
Syrian-Israeli Peace and Hezbollah's Stance Amid Regional Conflicts
News Bulletin Reports
12:53
Syrian-Israeli Peace and Hezbollah's Stance Amid Regional Conflicts
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Israel's Internal Debate: Prioritizing Hostage Deal vs. Preemptive Strike on Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Israel's Internal Debate: Prioritizing Hostage Deal vs. Preemptive Strike on Lebanon
7
Lebanon News
07:04
Israeli drone targets motorcycle in Jouaiyya, south Lebanon, resulting in one fatality
Lebanon News
07:04
Israeli drone targets motorcycle in Jouaiyya, south Lebanon, resulting in one fatality
8
Lebanon News
07:59
Updated toll from Israeli airstrike in Jouaiyya: Two dead, six injured
Lebanon News
07:59
Updated toll from Israeli airstrike in Jouaiyya: Two dead, six injured
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More