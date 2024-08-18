Turkish Ambassador: Iran's response to Haniyeh's assassination could be far from what Israel expects

2024-08-18 | 06:28
Turkish Ambassador: Iran&#39;s response to Haniyeh&#39;s assassination could be far from what Israel expects
Turkish Ambassador: Iran's response to Haniyeh's assassination could be far from what Israel expects

Turkey's ambassador to Iran has indicated that Iran's response to the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh could be far from what Israel expects.

In an interview with the Iranian news agency Tasnim, the ambassador stated that any major retaliation by Iran should be substantial enough to compel Israel to reconsider its stance. 

He emphasized that this responsibility does not rest solely with Iran but should be shared among all countries in the region.

