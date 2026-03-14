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Turkey says fears Netanyahu might commit 'new genocide' in Lebanon
Lebanon News
14-03-2026 | 12:15
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Turkey says fears Netanyahu might commit 'new genocide' in Lebanon
Turkey expressed deep concern Saturday over Israel's ongoing strikes on Lebanon over concerns it would commit "a new genocide" under the guise of fighting Hezbollah.
"We are frankly concerned (Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu is moving toward a new genocide under the pretext of fighting Hezbollah," Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said, urging the international community to "take immediate action".
AFP
Lebanon News
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