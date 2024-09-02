UK imposes financial sanctions on Iranian entities

Middle East News
2024-09-02 | 10:27
High views
UK imposes financial sanctions on Iranian entities
UK imposes financial sanctions on Iranian entities

On Monday, the Office of Financial Sanctions Implementation (OFSI) and HM Treasury announced new financial sanctions against individuals and entities linked to Iran following updates to the UK Sanctions List. 

These measures are part of the Iran (Sanctions) Regulations 2023, enacted under the Sanctions and Anti-Money Laundering Act 2018.

The sanctions specifically target individuals and groups involved in human rights violations in Iran, as well as hostile activities conducted by the Iranian government or affiliated armed groups.

The Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office updated the UK Sanctions List, detailing the individuals and groups now subject to these sanctions. 

The newly sanctioned are Abdolfatah Ahvazian, Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Quds Force (IRGC-QF) Unit 700, Behnam Shahriyari, and Hamid Fazeli.

These entities have been added to the Consolidated List and are now subject to asset freezes, blocking their access to financial resources in the UK.

World News

Middle East News

United Kingdom

Sanctions

List

Iran

Regulations

