Iran president signs 14 agreements with Iraq to expand ties

Middle East News
2024-09-11 | 09:07
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Iran president signs 14 agreements with Iraq to expand ties
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Iran president signs 14 agreements with Iraq to expand ties

Iran's new president, Masoud Pezeshkian, signed on Wednesday over a dozen agreements with Iraq during his visit to the neighbouring country, he said at a press conference in Baghdad.

"Fourteen cooperation memorandums were signed between Iran and Iraq, which is the starting point of the expansion of cooperation," Pezeshkian said, standing alongside Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani.

AFP
 

Middle East News

Iran

Masoud Pezeshkian

Iraq

Baghdad

LBCI Next
Two rockets fall near US forces in Baghdad
UN spokesman says vaccination convoy held at gunpoint by Israeli army
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
07:45

Iraq PM, hosting Iran president, rejects widening Gaza war

LBCI
Middle East News
00:58

Iranian president visits Iraq on first foreign trip

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-09-08

Iran’s President Pezeshkian to visit Iraq in first foreign trip

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-07

Historic Agreement Reached Between Baghdad and Washington for Gradual US Troop Withdrawal from Iraq

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:01

Israel says soldier was killed in West Bank truck-ramming attack

LBCI
World News
10:08

UK summons Iranian charge d'affaires over transfer of ballistic missiles to Russia

LBCI
Middle East News
07:45

Iraq PM, hosting Iran president, rejects widening Gaza war

LBCI
World News
07:33

In Riyadh, China's Premier Li urges accelerated Gulf trade talks

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:14

Retired military personnel protest at Grand Serail and PM Mikati’s residence; tear gas deployed

LBCI
Middle East News
06:26

US diplomatic facility in Baghdad attacked; no injuries reported

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-10

Syrian-Lebanese trade: Syria reduces transit fees for Lebanese trucks

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:13

EU's Borrell arrives in Beirut

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26

LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-19

Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13

Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-11

Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones

LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More