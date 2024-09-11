News
Iran president signs 14 agreements with Iraq to expand ties
Middle East News
2024-09-11 | 09:07
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Iran president signs 14 agreements with Iraq to expand ties
Iran's new president, Masoud Pezeshkian, signed on Wednesday over a dozen agreements with Iraq during his visit to the neighbouring country, he said at a press conference in Baghdad.
"Fourteen cooperation memorandums were signed between Iran and Iraq, which is the starting point of the expansion of cooperation," Pezeshkian said, standing alongside Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani.
AFP
Middle East News
Iran
Masoud Pezeshkian
Iraq
Baghdad
Next
Two rockets fall near US forces in Baghdad
UN spokesman says vaccination convoy held at gunpoint by Israeli army
Previous
