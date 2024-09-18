Iran president says Lebanon blasts should shame Western allies of Israel

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said Wednesday that Western supporters of Israel should feel "shame" after devices belonging to Lebanon's Hezbollah exploded in a deadly attack that the Tehran-aligned group blamed on Israel.



“Western countries and the Americans... fully support the crimes, killings, and indiscriminate assassinations of the Zionist regime,” Pezeshkian said in a statement, referring to Israel, adding that the explosions should bring them "shame."



AFP