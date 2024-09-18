News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
26
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
North
32
o
South
28
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nharkom Said
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
26
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
North
32
o
South
28
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Iran president says Lebanon blasts should shame Western allies of Israel
Middle East News
2024-09-18 | 08:54
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Iran president says Lebanon blasts should shame Western allies of Israel
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said Wednesday that Western supporters of Israel should feel "shame" after devices belonging to Lebanon's Hezbollah exploded in a deadly attack that the Tehran-aligned group blamed on Israel.
“Western countries and the Americans... fully support the crimes, killings, and indiscriminate assassinations of the Zionist regime,” Pezeshkian said in a statement, referring to Israel, adding that the explosions should bring them "shame."
AFP
Lebanon News
Middle East News
Iran
Masoud Pezeshkian
Lebanon
Israel
Hezbollah
Next
UN General Assembly calls for end to Israeli occupation within a year
Iranian embassy in Lebanon says Ambassador Amani receiving good treatment
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
04:17
Israeli army announces strikes on Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
04:17
Israeli army announces strikes on Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-15
Israel targets several Lebanon regions; Israeli army claims Bekaa strikes hit Hezbollah weapons depots
Lebanon News
2024-09-15
Israel targets several Lebanon regions; Israeli army claims Bekaa strikes hit Hezbollah weapons depots
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-08
Hezbollah announces targeting Israeli settlements in response to southern Lebanon attacks
Lebanon News
2024-09-08
Hezbollah announces targeting Israeli settlements in response to southern Lebanon attacks
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-08
Israeli army announces strikes on Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-09-08
Israeli army announces strikes on Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
05:52
Drones from Lebanon spark fire in Beit Hillel, northern Israel, says Israeli army
Middle East News
05:52
Drones from Lebanon spark fire in Beit Hillel, northern Israel, says Israeli army
0
Middle East News
04:44
Turkey accuses Israel of expanding Gaza war to Lebanon
Middle East News
04:44
Turkey accuses Israel of expanding Gaza war to Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
04:17
Israeli army announces strikes on Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
04:17
Israeli army announces strikes on Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon
0
Middle East News
03:13
Israel arrests citizen on suspicion of involvement in Iran-backed assassination plot
Middle East News
03:13
Israel arrests citizen on suspicion of involvement in Iran-backed assassination plot
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-18
Jerusalem Post: Joint Mossad, military intelligence operation targets Hezbollah pager devices
Lebanon News
2024-09-18
Jerusalem Post: Joint Mossad, military intelligence operation targets Hezbollah pager devices
0
Middle East News
2024-08-13
Only Gaza ceasefire can delay Iran's Israel response, sources tell Reuters
Middle East News
2024-08-13
Only Gaza ceasefire can delay Iran's Israel response, sources tell Reuters
0
Middle East News
2024-08-09
Israel army says US CENTCOM chief makes second visit to assess security
Middle East News
2024-08-09
Israel army says US CENTCOM chief makes second visit to assess security
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-17
Hezbollah: Israel will face retribution and bears full responsibility for 'criminal explosions'
Lebanon News
2024-09-17
Hezbollah: Israel will face retribution and bears full responsibility for 'criminal explosions'
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-12
Fire erupts at Bourj Hammoud landfill, black smoke covers areas near Beirut (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-09-12
Fire erupts at Bourj Hammoud landfill, black smoke covers areas near Beirut (Video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26
LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26
LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-19
Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)
Lebanon News
2024-08-19
Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13
Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13
Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-11
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
Lebanon News
2024-08-11
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
0
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
05:19
Special Coverage: Hezbollah Pager Explosions Case Shifts from Hungary-Registered Company to Bulgaria Firm Owned by Norwegian
Lebanon News
05:19
Special Coverage: Hezbollah Pager Explosions Case Shifts from Hungary-Registered Company to Bulgaria Firm Owned by Norwegian
2
Lebanon News
10:11
Hezbollah-procured walkie-talkies explode, causing injuries and damage
Lebanon News
10:11
Hezbollah-procured walkie-talkies explode, causing injuries and damage
3
Lebanon News
07:30
Hezbollah pager explosions: Gold Apollo says it received ‘strange’ payments from Hungarian-based BAC via Middle Eastern bank
Lebanon News
07:30
Hezbollah pager explosions: Gold Apollo says it received ‘strange’ payments from Hungarian-based BAC via Middle Eastern bank
4
Lebanon News
10:26
Footage captures walkie-talkies explosion amid new wave of blasts
Lebanon News
10:26
Footage captures walkie-talkies explosion amid new wave of blasts
5
Lebanon News
10:39
Lebanon's Army Command urges citizens to avoid gathering in areas affected by security breaches
Lebanon News
10:39
Lebanon's Army Command urges citizens to avoid gathering in areas affected by security breaches
6
Lebanon News
11:15
Large number of injuries reported following new wave of explosions involving ICOM v82 communication devices
Lebanon News
11:15
Large number of injuries reported following new wave of explosions involving ICOM v82 communication devices
7
Lebanon News
12:27
Axios: Israel's second attack aimed at fueling paranoia in Hezbollah while preventing exposure of security breach
Lebanon News
12:27
Axios: Israel's second attack aimed at fueling paranoia in Hezbollah while preventing exposure of security breach
8
Middle East News
08:54
Iran president says Lebanon blasts should shame Western allies of Israel
Middle East News
08:54
Iran president says Lebanon blasts should shame Western allies of Israel
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More