Israel lifts restrictions on northern communities, Golan Heights

2024-09-20 | 00:42
Israel lifts restrictions on northern communities, Golan Heights
Israel lifts restrictions on northern communities, Golan Heights

Israel lifted orders restricting movement and large gatherings issued on Thursday night for several communities in northern Israel and the Golan Heights, its military said on Friday.

The restrictions were imposed following the start of an intense wave of Israeli strikes on southern Lebanon on Thursday afternoon, which raised concerns about a serious escalation in months of conflict along the border.

Reuters

