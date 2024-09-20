US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin discusses Israel-Hezbollah escalation with Defense Minister Yoav Gallant

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin spoke with Israeli Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant to address the escalating tensions between Israel and Lebanese Hezbollah.



During the call, Secretary Austin emphasized the critical need for a diplomatic resolution to allow residents on both sides of the border to return to their homes safely.



He also urged ongoing efforts to secure a ceasefire in Gaza to ensure the safe return of hostages held by Hamas.



Furthermore, Secretary Austin reaffirmed the United States' steadfast and unwavering commitment to Israel's security.