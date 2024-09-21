President Masoud Pezeshkian declared that Iran is capable of maintaining the security and stability of the region through cooperation and unity among its countries.



The Iranian president's statement came on the occasion of the launch of Sacred Defense Week, during which a massive military parade showcased Iran's defensive and missile capabilities.



The parade featured the newest domestically-produced drones and dozens of ballistic missiles, including two unveiled for the first time: the Jihad missile and a highly accurate model from the Fateh series.