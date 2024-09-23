Iraq seeks Arab meeting at UN General Assembly over Israel raids on Lebanon

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani on Monday called for an urgent meeting of Arab leaders on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly after Israel intensified its strikes on Lebanon.



Iraq "calls for and is working to convene an urgent meeting of the leaders of Arab delegations... to review the repercussions of the Israeli aggression on our peaceful people in Lebanon and to work jointly to stop its criminal behavior," Sudani said in a statement.



AFP