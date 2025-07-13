Clashes in predominantly Druze Syrian city kill six

Clashes between Bedouin tribes and local fighters in the predominantly Druze city of Sweida in southern Syria killed six people, local media reported on Sunday.



Citing medical sources, local outlet Sweida 24 gave a preliminary toll of six people killed, "including a child, and about 20 wounded as a result of armed clashes and mutual shelling in the Maqus neighborhood east of Sweida city". Syrian authorities did not immediately comment on the incident.





AFP