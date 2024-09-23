Hamas says one of its field commanders in South Lebanon was killed in Israeli strike

2024-09-23 | 17:19
Hamas says one of its field commanders in South Lebanon was killed in Israeli strike
Hamas says one of its field commanders in South Lebanon was killed in Israeli strike

Hamas' armed al-Qassam Brigades said Mahmoud al-Nader, one of its field commanders in southern Lebanon, was killed in an Israeli airstrike on Lebanon on Monday.

