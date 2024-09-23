News
Hamas says one of its field commanders in South Lebanon was killed in Israeli strike
Middle East News
2024-09-23 | 17:19
Hamas says one of its field commanders in South Lebanon was killed in Israeli strike
Hamas' armed al-Qassam Brigades said Mahmoud al-Nader, one of its field commanders in southern Lebanon, was killed in an Israeli airstrike on Lebanon on Monday.
Reuters
Lebanon News
Middle East News
Hamas
Al-Qassam Brigades
Lebanon
Israel
Israel's military says launched about 150 strikes on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon
Israeli army announces new strikes against Hezbollah in southern Lebanon
Latest News
World News
01:14
Small tsunami strikes Japan’s remote Izu Islands after 5.9 magnitude earthquake
World News
01:14
Small tsunami strikes Japan’s remote Izu Islands after 5.9 magnitude earthquake
0
World News
01:01
China 'firmly supports' Lebanon in maintaining its security
World News
01:01
China 'firmly supports' Lebanon in maintaining its security
0
World News
00:53
Top UN officials on Gaza: 'These atrocities must end'
World News
00:53
Top UN officials on Gaza: 'These atrocities must end'
0
Lebanon News
00:47
EU's Borrell: Nearly a full-fledged war in Lebanon
Lebanon News
00:47
EU's Borrell: Nearly a full-fledged war in Lebanon
World News
15:36
Tel Aviv informed Washington of Lebanon attack, received approval: Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation
World News
15:36
Tel Aviv informed Washington of Lebanon attack, received approval: Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation
0
Middle East News
15:05
Jordan's Safadi calls for immediate end to Lebanon escalation
Middle East News
15:05
Jordan's Safadi calls for immediate end to Lebanon escalation
0
Middle East News
14:09
Iraq seeks Arab meeting at UN General Assembly over Israel raids on Lebanon
Middle East News
14:09
Iraq seeks Arab meeting at UN General Assembly over Israel raids on Lebanon
0
World News
13:56
US sends additional forces to Middle East as tensions soar: Pentagon
World News
13:56
US sends additional forces to Middle East as tensions soar: Pentagon
Our visitors readings
Lebanon News
15:54
Israel claims 'large number' of Hezbollah militants killed
Lebanon News
15:54
Israel claims 'large number' of Hezbollah militants killed
0
Middle East News
2024-09-22
Benny Gantz: We must impose a heavy price not only on Hezbollah but also on the sovereign state of Lebanon
Middle East News
2024-09-22
Benny Gantz: We must impose a heavy price not only on Hezbollah but also on the sovereign state of Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
03:45
Reuters: Southern Lebanon residents receive calls to stay away from Hezbollah sites
Lebanon News
03:45
Reuters: Southern Lebanon residents receive calls to stay away from Hezbollah sites
0
Lebanon News
11:40
Israeli army claims it struck about 800 Hezbollah targets in Lebanon
Lebanon News
11:40
Israeli army claims it struck about 800 Hezbollah targets in Lebanon
Middle East News
2024-09-20
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian visits in Iran the injured people by pager explosions in Lebanon
Middle East News
2024-09-20
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian visits in Iran the injured people by pager explosions in Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-12
Fire erupts at Bourj Hammoud landfill, black smoke covers areas near Beirut (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-09-12
Fire erupts at Bourj Hammoud landfill, black smoke covers areas near Beirut (Video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26
LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26
LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-19
Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)
Lebanon News
2024-08-19
Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13
Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13
Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-11
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
Lebanon News
2024-08-11
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
1
Lebanon News
11:52
Israeli strike hits Beirut's southern suburbs; Hezbollah leader reportedly targeted
Lebanon News
11:52
Israeli strike hits Beirut's southern suburbs; Hezbollah leader reportedly targeted
2
World News
15:36
Tel Aviv informed Washington of Lebanon attack, received approval: Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation
World News
15:36
Tel Aviv informed Washington of Lebanon attack, received approval: Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation
3
Lebanon News
04:50
Israeli airstrike in Beirut's southern suburbs kills 53; one missing person found alive
Lebanon News
04:50
Israeli airstrike in Beirut's southern suburbs kills 53; one missing person found alive
4
Lebanon News
10:55
Israeli warplanes strike Hazerta hills in Zahle district
Lebanon News
10:55
Israeli warplanes strike Hazerta hills in Zahle district
5
Lebanon News
11:21
Israeli airstrike hits Charbeen area near Laqlouq in north Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
11:21
Israeli airstrike hits Charbeen area near Laqlouq in north Lebanon (Video)
6
Lebanon News
11:42
Rocket falls in Mayrouba in the Keserwan district with no reported injuries
Lebanon News
11:42
Rocket falls in Mayrouba in the Keserwan district with no reported injuries
7
Lebanon News
08:19
Israel army says to launch 'large-scale' strikes in Lebanon's Bekaa Valley
Lebanon News
08:19
Israel army says to launch 'large-scale' strikes in Lebanon's Bekaa Valley
8
Lebanon News
04:51
Lebanon's Minister of Culture's office receives call to leave immediately due to targeting threat
Lebanon News
04:51
Lebanon's Minister of Culture's office receives call to leave immediately due to targeting threat
