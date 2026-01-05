Trump says Cuba 'ready to fall'

05-01-2026 | 03:07
Trump says Cuba &#39;ready to fall&#39;
Trump says Cuba 'ready to fall'

President Donald Trump said Sunday that Cuba was "ready to fall" after U.S. forces seized the leader of its ally Venezuela, while playing down the need for any American military action there.

"Cuba is ready to fall," Trump told reporters on Air Force One, saying it would be hard for Havana to "hold out" without receiving heavily subsidized Venezuelan oil.

"I don't think we need any action. It looks like it's going down."

AFP

World News

United States

Donald Trump

Cuba

Venezuela

