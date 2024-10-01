News
US official warns of harsh response if Iran attacks Israel, ABC News reports
2024-10-01 | 10:25
US official warns of harsh response if Iran attacks Israel, ABC News reports
ABC News reports that a U.S. official has stated that the response to any attack by Iran on Israel would be severe.
13:20
Iran launches rocket attack: 200 rockets fired at Israel in retaliation to recent assassinations
13:20
Iran launches rocket attack: 200 rockets fired at Israel in retaliation to recent assassinations
13:17
Eight dead in Tel Aviv shooting attack: Israel police
13:17
Eight dead in Tel Aviv shooting attack: Israel police
13:10
Air traffic paused at Israel airport as Iran fires missiles
13:10
Air traffic paused at Israel airport as Iran fires missiles
13:08
IRGC: We targeted the occupied territories in response to Ismail Haniyeh, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, and Abbas Nilforoushan's assassination
13:08
IRGC: We targeted the occupied territories in response to Ismail Haniyeh, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, and Abbas Nilforoushan's assassination
13:20
Iran launches rocket attack: 200 rockets fired at Israel in retaliation to recent assassinations
13:20
Iran launches rocket attack: 200 rockets fired at Israel in retaliation to recent assassinations
13:17
Eight dead in Tel Aviv shooting attack: Israel police
13:17
Eight dead in Tel Aviv shooting attack: Israel police
13:10
Air traffic paused at Israel airport as Iran fires missiles
13:10
Air traffic paused at Israel airport as Iran fires missiles
13:08
IRGC: We targeted the occupied territories in response to Ismail Haniyeh, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, and Abbas Nilforoushan's assassination
13:08
IRGC: We targeted the occupied territories in response to Ismail Haniyeh, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, and Abbas Nilforoushan's assassination
12:23
Israeli army claims assassination of Hezbollah commander Muhammad Ja’far Qasir in Beirut airstrike
12:23
Israeli army claims assassination of Hezbollah commander Muhammad Ja’far Qasir in Beirut airstrike
06:20
Hezbollah denies claims that the Israeli army entered Lebanese territory, says no direct clashes have occurred yet
06:20
Hezbollah denies claims that the Israeli army entered Lebanese territory, says no direct clashes have occurred yet
01:08
UN official sounds alarm over escalating violence and risk to future generations in Lebanon
01:08
UN official sounds alarm over escalating violence and risk to future generations in Lebanon
2024-09-05
Hamas calls on Palestinians to escalate clashes with settlers everywhere in the occupied territories
2024-09-05
Hamas calls on Palestinians to escalate clashes with settlers everywhere in the occupied territories
12:47
Yedioth Ahronoth: Over 102 rockets launched from Iran, sirens sound across Israel (Video)
12:47
Yedioth Ahronoth: Over 102 rockets launched from Iran, sirens sound across Israel (Video)
09:03
Iranian plane arrives in Latakia with humanitarian aid for Lebanese citizens fleeing to Syria (Video)
09:03
Iranian plane arrives in Latakia with humanitarian aid for Lebanese citizens fleeing to Syria (Video)
2024-09-29
Israel strikes apartment in a building in Cola area in Beirut
2024-09-29
Israel strikes apartment in a building in Cola area in Beirut
2024-09-28
Video shows aftermath of intense Israeli strikes in Beirut's southern suburbs
2024-09-28
Video shows aftermath of intense Israeli strikes in Beirut's southern suburbs
2024-09-26
Explosion heard in Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israeli airstrike hits (video)
2024-09-26
Explosion heard in Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israeli airstrike hits (video)
2024-09-25
Israel targets Ras Osta, Bechtelida in Byblos district; announces ground operation plans
2024-09-25
Israel targets Ras Osta, Bechtelida in Byblos district; announces ground operation plans
2024-09-25
Israeli strike targets Ras Osta in Byblos District, Lebanon (video)
2024-09-25
Israeli strike targets Ras Osta in Byblos District, Lebanon (video)
2024-09-24
Israeli airstrike targets Jiyeh-Saadiyat area (Video)
2024-09-24
Israeli airstrike targets Jiyeh-Saadiyat area (Video)
2024-09-20
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian visits in Iran the injured people by pager explosions in Lebanon
2024-09-20
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian visits in Iran the injured people by pager explosions in Lebanon
16:05
Israeli military calls for immediate evacuation in Laylaki, Haret Hreik, and Burj al-Barajneh
16:05
Israeli military calls for immediate evacuation in Laylaki, Haret Hreik, and Burj al-Barajneh
16:54
Israeli warplanes strike southern Beirut suburbs, targeting multiple areas (Video)
16:54
Israeli warplanes strike southern Beirut suburbs, targeting multiple areas (Video)
02:32
Israeli army urges civilians not to drive to or enter south of Litani area until further notice
02:32
Israeli army urges civilians not to drive to or enter south of Litani area until further notice
05:37
Israeli army calls on residents of specific southern villages to evacuate north of Awali river
05:37
Israeli army calls on residents of specific southern villages to evacuate north of Awali river
14:23
Lebanese army withdraws from southern border positions: Reuters
14:23
Lebanese army withdraws from southern border positions: Reuters
05:22
Hezbollah strikes Israel's Tel Aviv with Fadi-4 missile for the first time
05:22
Hezbollah strikes Israel's Tel Aviv with Fadi-4 missile for the first time
04:54
Diplomatic source to LBCI: Election of president key to implementing Resolution 1701 and ending war
04:54
Diplomatic source to LBCI: Election of president key to implementing Resolution 1701 and ending war
09:42
Israeli army releases video from inside Hezbollah tunnel
09:42
Israeli army releases video from inside Hezbollah tunnel
Learn More