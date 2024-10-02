Israeli strikes hit Al Mazzeh, Damascus in Syria, killing two individuals

According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, explosions were heard in Al Mazzeh, Damascus in Syria.



Syrian media reported that Israeli airstrikes targeted a building in Al Mazzeh Western Villas, killing two individuals and injuring several others.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights confirmed two people were killed in Israeli strikes on a building in Al Mazzeh in Damascus, revealed to be frequented by leaders of Hezbollah and the Iranian Revolutionary Guard.