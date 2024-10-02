News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
24
o
Bekaa
15
o
Keserwan
25
o
Metn
25
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
North
25
o
South
23
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Thawrat AlFalahin
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
24
o
Bekaa
15
o
Keserwan
25
o
Metn
25
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
North
25
o
South
23
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israeli strikes hit Al Mazzeh, Damascus in Syria, killing two individuals
Middle East News
2024-10-02 | 10:58
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israeli strikes hit Al Mazzeh, Damascus in Syria, killing two individuals
According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, explosions were heard in Al Mazzeh, Damascus in Syria.
Syrian media reported that Israeli airstrikes targeted a building in Al Mazzeh Western Villas, killing two individuals and injuring several others.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights confirmed two people were killed in Israeli strikes on a building in Al Mazzeh in Damascus, revealed to be frequented by leaders of Hezbollah and the Iranian Revolutionary Guard.
Middle East News
Israeli
Strikes
Al Mazzeh
Damascus
Syria
Kill
Next
Iran chief of staff threatens to hit all Israel infrastructure if attacked
Kamala Harris promises 'unwavering' support for Israel's security
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-09-09
Israeli strikes in central Syria kill five
Middle East News
2024-09-09
Israeli strikes in central Syria kill five
0
Middle East News
2024-08-24
Israeli strikes kill three Iran-backed fighters in Syria: Syrian Observatory
Middle East News
2024-08-24
Israeli strikes kill three Iran-backed fighters in Syria: Syrian Observatory
0
Middle East News
2024-07-14
Syria reports: Soldier killed, three wounded in Israeli strikes
Middle East News
2024-07-14
Syria reports: Soldier killed, three wounded in Israeli strikes
0
Lebanon News
23:26
Israeli airstrikes kill 22 in southern Lebanon, injure dozens
Lebanon News
23:26
Israeli airstrikes kill 22 in southern Lebanon, injure dozens
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
16:34
Hassan Jaafar Qasir, Nasrallah’s son-in-law, dies in Israeli airstrike: Report says
Middle East News
16:34
Hassan Jaafar Qasir, Nasrallah’s son-in-law, dies in Israeli airstrike: Report says
0
Middle East News
16:16
GCC stresses importance of Lebanese sovereignty, urges implementation of Resolution 1701
Middle East News
16:16
GCC stresses importance of Lebanese sovereignty, urges implementation of Resolution 1701
0
Middle East News
15:23
Saudi FM attends GCC extraordinary meeting to discuss latest regional developments
Middle East News
15:23
Saudi FM attends GCC extraordinary meeting to discuss latest regional developments
0
Middle East News
14:45
Rockets from Lebanon hit Galilee, damaging buildings
Middle East News
14:45
Rockets from Lebanon hit Galilee, damaging buildings
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
19:05
Israel renews its strikes on Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
19:05
Israel renews its strikes on Beirut's southern suburbs
0
Lebanon News
06:12
Hezbollah clashes with Israeli troops in Maroun el-Ras, south Lebanon; numerous injuries reported
Lebanon News
06:12
Hezbollah clashes with Israeli troops in Maroun el-Ras, south Lebanon; numerous injuries reported
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-28
Syrian Ministry of Health sends medical aid convoy to Lebanon via Jdeidet Yabous crossing
Lebanon News
2024-09-28
Syrian Ministry of Health sends medical aid convoy to Lebanon via Jdeidet Yabous crossing
0
World News
05:02
Xinhua News Agency: More than 200 Chinese nationals evacuated safely from Lebanon
World News
05:02
Xinhua News Agency: More than 200 Chinese nationals evacuated safely from Lebanon
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
16:49
Late-night Israeli airstrikes in Beirut lead to thick smoke and targeted strikes
Lebanon News
16:49
Late-night Israeli airstrikes in Beirut lead to thick smoke and targeted strikes
0
Middle East News
2024-10-01
Yedioth Ahronoth: Over 102 rockets launched from Iran, sirens sound across Israel (Video)
Middle East News
2024-10-01
Yedioth Ahronoth: Over 102 rockets launched from Iran, sirens sound across Israel (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-01
Iranian plane arrives in Latakia with humanitarian aid for Lebanese citizens fleeing to Syria (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-01
Iranian plane arrives in Latakia with humanitarian aid for Lebanese citizens fleeing to Syria (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-29
Israel strikes apartment in a building in Cola area in Beirut
Lebanon News
2024-09-29
Israel strikes apartment in a building in Cola area in Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-28
Video shows aftermath of intense Israeli strikes in Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
2024-09-28
Video shows aftermath of intense Israeli strikes in Beirut's southern suburbs
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-26
Explosion heard in Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israeli airstrike hits (video)
Lebanon News
2024-09-26
Explosion heard in Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israeli airstrike hits (video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-25
Israel targets Ras Osta, Bechtelida in Byblos district; announces ground operation plans
Lebanon News
2024-09-25
Israel targets Ras Osta, Bechtelida in Byblos district; announces ground operation plans
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-25
Israeli strike targets Ras Osta in Byblos District, Lebanon (video)
Lebanon News
2024-09-25
Israeli strike targets Ras Osta in Byblos District, Lebanon (video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-24
Israeli airstrike targets Jiyeh-Saadiyat area (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-09-24
Israeli airstrike targets Jiyeh-Saadiyat area (Video)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
02:31
Israeli army issues urgent evacuation order for specific southern Lebanon villages
Lebanon News
02:31
Israeli army issues urgent evacuation order for specific southern Lebanon villages
2
Middle East News
09:26
Sky News Arabia: 14 Israeli soldiers dead in clashes on the ground in South Lebanon
Middle East News
09:26
Sky News Arabia: 14 Israeli soldiers dead in clashes on the ground in South Lebanon
3
Lebanon News
10:14
LBCI sources: Intense clashes erupt after Hezbollah repels Israeli army's advance in Maroun El-Ras, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
10:14
LBCI sources: Intense clashes erupt after Hezbollah repels Israeli army's advance in Maroun El-Ras, South Lebanon
4
Lebanon News
06:12
Hezbollah clashes with Israeli troops in Maroun el-Ras, south Lebanon; numerous injuries reported
Lebanon News
06:12
Hezbollah clashes with Israeli troops in Maroun el-Ras, south Lebanon; numerous injuries reported
5
Lebanon News
03:46
LBCI sources: Israeli military retreats after clash with Radwan Forces in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
03:46
LBCI sources: Israeli military retreats after clash with Radwan Forces in southern Lebanon
6
Lebanon News
08:54
Hezbollah reports ambush on Israeli forces near Yaroun, south Lebanon, claims all attacking members were killed or wounded
Lebanon News
08:54
Hezbollah reports ambush on Israeli forces near Yaroun, south Lebanon, claims all attacking members were killed or wounded
7
Lebanon News
18:18
Beirut's Bachoura area targeted in Israeli strike, building housing Islamic Health Organization reportedly hit (Video)
Lebanon News
18:18
Beirut's Bachoura area targeted in Israeli strike, building housing Islamic Health Organization reportedly hit (Video)
8
Lebanon News
00:25
Hezbollah reports retreat of Israeli forces following clashes in Odaisseh
Lebanon News
00:25
Hezbollah reports retreat of Israeli forces following clashes in Odaisseh
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More