Syria’s President Ahmed al-Sharaa meets Lebanon’s Deputy Prime Minister Tarek Metri

Middle East News
20-11-2025 | 11:43
High views
Syria's President Ahmed al-Sharaa meets Lebanon's Deputy Prime Minister Tarek Metri
Syria’s President Ahmed al-Sharaa meets Lebanon’s Deputy Prime Minister Tarek Metri

Syria’s President Ahmed al-Sharaa met Thursday with Lebanon’s Deputy Prime Minister Tarek Metri at the People’s Palace, where the two officials discussed ways to strengthen bilateral relations and reviewed issues of mutual interest.
 
