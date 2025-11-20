Iran says no access to bombed nuclear sites without IAEA deal

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that the U.N.'s nuclear watchdog would not be given access to Iranian nuclear sites attacked during the recent war with Israel without a concrete deal being agreed.



"The facilities that were attacked have their own story, and until a decision is made and a conclusion is reached between us, the IAEA, and others, cooperation is not possible," he said in an interview posted on his Telegram channel on Thursday.



In the interview, conducted before a resolution was adopted by the International Atomic Energy Agency demanding access to the sites, Araghchi did not elaborate on what such an agreement would entail.



AFP