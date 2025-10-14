Israel returns 45 Palestinian bodies to Gaza: Hospital

Israel-Gaza War Updates
14-10-2025 | 09:46
High views
Israel returns 45 Palestinian bodies to Gaza: Hospital
Israel returns 45 Palestinian bodies to Gaza: Hospital

The bodies of 45 Palestinians that had been in Israeli custody were handed over to a Gaza hospital Tuesday, the Nasser Medical Centre said.

Under a ceasefire deal brokered by U.S. President Donald Trump, Israel was to turn over the bodies of 15 Palestinians for every deceased Israeli returned.

On Monday, Hamas gave up three Israeli bodies and one Nepalese for transfer.

AFP
UN says states willing to fund Gaza's $70 billion rebuild
Trump leaves Egypt after Gaza summit: AFP
Download now the LBCI mobile app
