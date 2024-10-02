GCC stresses importance of Lebanese sovereignty, urges implementation of Resolution 1701

In light of the recent developments in the Middle East, the ministerial council of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) had a meeting on Wednesday, during which the council's members reviewed the escalating tensions in Lebanon, the Gaza Strip, the West Bank, and tensions between Israel and Iran.



The GCC condemned the recent escalation in Lebanese and Palestinian territories and warned of the severe repercussions, which extend beyond the region and pose a threat to international peace and security, undermining efforts for regional and global stability.



The council further stressed the need to protect regional security and prevent the expansion of war. It called on all parties involved to exercise restraint, cease violence, and prioritize dialogue.



It also urged the international community to fulfill its responsibilities to preserve regional security and stability and implement relevant international resolutions.



Concerning Lebanon, the council's members reaffirmed the GCC's solidarity with the Lebanese people during this critical phase.



It called for intensified international and regional efforts to provide urgent humanitarian aid to Lebanon, alleviate the suffering of civilians, and protect them from further consequences.



The council also urged restraint and avoiding involvement in regional conflicts to prevent further escalation.



It emphasized the necessity of implementing Resolution 1701 and related international resolutions and the Taif Agreement to restore permanent security and stability in Lebanon and ensure respect for its territorial integrity, political independence, and sovereignty within its internationally recognized borders.



The ministerial council affirmed the contents of the joint ministerial statement issued by the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United States, and several other countries, calling for an immediate 21-day ceasefire along the Blue Line and pursuing a diplomatic resolution to avert the risk of a regional war.



The council also welcomed the statement issued in New York by the emergency ministerial meeting of the Arab League and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, which addressed the escalation of Israeli military attacks against Palestine and Lebanon.