Lebanese President Joseph Aoun arrives in Abu Dhabi for official visit to the UAE

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun arrived at the presidential airport in Abu Dhabi, marking the start of an official visit to the United Arab Emirates in response to an invitation from UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.Foreign Minister Youssef Rajji was also accompanying him.President Aoun was received on the tarmac by UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister Khalifa Shaheen, and Lebanon’s Ambassador to the UAE, Fouad Chehab Dandan, along with other members.Following a ceremonial guard of honor, the president greeted members of both the Emirati and Lebanese delegations before proceeding to the presidential lounge for a brief rest. He then headed to the Al Shati Palace for official talks with President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.