Lebanese President Joseph Aoun arrives in Abu Dhabi for official visit to the UAE

Lebanon News
30-04-2025 | 08:58
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanese President Joseph Aoun arrives in Abu Dhabi for official visit to the UAE
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Lebanese President Joseph Aoun arrives in Abu Dhabi for official visit to the UAE

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun arrived at the presidential airport in Abu Dhabi, marking the start of an official visit to the United Arab Emirates in response to an invitation from UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. 

Foreign Minister Youssef Rajji was also accompanying him.

President Aoun was received on the tarmac by UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister Khalifa Shaheen, and Lebanon’s Ambassador to the UAE, Fouad Chehab Dandan, along with other members.

Following a ceremonial guard of honor, the president greeted members of both the Emirati and Lebanese delegations before proceeding to the presidential lounge for a brief rest. He then headed to the Al Shati Palace for official talks with President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Lebanon News

Lebanese

President

Joseph Aoun

Abu Dhabi

Visit

UAE

LBCI Next
Walid Joumblatt says willing to revisit Syria for Druze rights
Lebanese Energy Minister Joe Saddi to visit Qatar to discuss cooperation in electricity sector
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-28

Lebanese President Aoun arrives in Paris for brief visit at Macron's invitation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-16

President Joseph Aoun returns to Beirut after official visit to Qatar

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:25

Kuwait invites President Aoun for official visit to boost bilateral ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-09

President Aoun voices commitment to strengthening ties with Algeria, receives official invitation for visit

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:38

Walid Joumblatt says willing to revisit Syria for Druze rights

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:13

Lebanese Energy Minister Joe Saddi to visit Qatar to discuss cooperation in electricity sector

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:53

Lebanon's President to Sky News Arabia: The priority is the surrender of heavy and medium weapons

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:21

PM Salam meets ceasefire committee chiefs, calls for Israeli withdrawal from Lebanese territory

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:58

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun arrives in Abu Dhabi for official visit to the UAE

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:13

Lebanese Energy Minister Joe Saddi to visit Qatar to discuss cooperation in electricity sector

LBCI
World News
2025-04-21

Gaza's Christians 'heartbroken' for pope who phoned them nightly

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-26

Public Works Minister Rasamny inspects Rafic Hariri International Airport, monitoring operations

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-06

LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-23

LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-19

Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Can Lebanon become a regional tech hub? A new law could pave the way

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:54

Uncertainty clouds Beirut municipal race as parity concerns grow

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:55

President Aoun calls for strengthening ceasefire mechanism and pressuring Israel in meeting with US General Jeffers

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:53

Lebanon's President to Sky News Arabia: The priority is the surrender of heavy and medium weapons

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
05:54

BDL to propose draft plan for bank restructuring

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:58

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun arrives in Abu Dhabi for official visit to the UAE

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:25

Kuwait invites President Aoun for official visit to boost bilateral ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:02

Lebanon's Army Commander meets US Generals to discuss ceasefire and southern developments

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More