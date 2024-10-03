Syrian Arab News Agency: Explosions reported over rural Damascus, Syria

Middle East News
2024-10-03 | 06:46
Syrian Arab News Agency: Explosions reported over rural Damascus, Syria

The Syrian Arab News Agency reported on Thursday that explosions were heard in the skies over the rural Damascus area. 

The agency did not provide further details.

Middle East News

Explosion

Damascus

Syria

