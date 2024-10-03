Iran summons European envoys over criticism of attack on Israel

2024-10-03 | 09:02
Iran summons European envoys over criticism of attack on Israel
Iran summons European envoys over criticism of attack on Israel

Iran summoned the German and Austrian ambassadors on Thursday after their governments rebuked the Islamic republic over its missile attack on Israel, state media reported.

The move, according to the official IRNA news agency, was in response to the "unacceptable measures" by Germany and Austria in summoning the Iranian envoys over Iran's attack on Tuesday.


