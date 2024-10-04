Iran's Khamenei says missile attack on Israel 'legal and legitimate'

2024-10-04 | 04:53
Iran&#39;s Khamenei says missile attack on Israel &#39;legal and legitimate&#39;
Iran's Khamenei says missile attack on Israel 'legal and legitimate'

Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Friday defended Iran's missile attack on Israel as "legal and legitimate."

"The operation of our armed forces a few nights ago was totally legal and legitimate," he said during a rare Friday prayer sermon.

AFP

Middle East News

Ali Khamenei

Iran

Missile

Attack

Israel

Khamenei: Iran and its allies will not back down from Israel
Biden says 'we can avoid' all-out Mideast war
