News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
15
o
Bekaa
8
o
Keserwan
13
o
Metn
13
o
Mount Lebanon
12
o
North
12
o
South
15
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Arous Beirut
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
15
o
Bekaa
8
o
Keserwan
13
o
Metn
13
o
Mount Lebanon
12
o
North
12
o
South
15
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
US designates Sudanese Muslim Brotherhood a foreign terrorist organization: State Department
World News
09-03-2026 | 09:23
High views
Share
Share
0
min
US designates Sudanese Muslim Brotherhood a foreign terrorist organization: State Department
The Trump administration is designating the Sudanese Muslim Brotherhood as a specially designated global terrorist and intends to designate it as a foreign terrorist organization effective March 16, the U.S. State Department said on Monday.
Reuters
World News
US
Sudan
Muslim Brotherhood
Terrorist
Organization
State Department
Next
Germany 'concerned' as Mideast war drives up energy prices: Merz
NY explosives incident investigated as IS-inspired 'terrorism': Police
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2026-01-13
US designates Muslim Brotherhood in Egypt, Lebanon, Jordan as terrorists
Middle East News
2026-01-13
US designates Muslim Brotherhood in Egypt, Lebanon, Jordan as terrorists
0
Middle East News
2026-01-13
Egypt hails US terrorist designation for Muslim Brotherhood as 'pivotal step'
Middle East News
2026-01-13
Egypt hails US terrorist designation for Muslim Brotherhood as 'pivotal step'
0
Middle East News
2026-01-27
Iran summons Italy’s ambassador over efforts to designate IRGC as a terrorist organization
Middle East News
2026-01-27
Iran summons Italy’s ambassador over efforts to designate IRGC as a terrorist organization
0
World News
2026-01-29
EU designates Iran Guards as 'terrorist organisation:' Kallas
World News
2026-01-29
EU designates Iran Guards as 'terrorist organisation:' Kallas
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
12:33
Trump says Australia to grant asylum to some Iranian women footballers
World News
12:33
Trump says Australia to grant asylum to some Iranian women footballers
0
Lebanon News
12:24
EU urges Israel to halt operations in Lebanon
Lebanon News
12:24
EU urges Israel to halt operations in Lebanon
0
World News
12:19
Russia ready to supply energy to Europe if it asks: Putin
World News
12:19
Russia ready to supply energy to Europe if it asks: Putin
0
Middle East News
11:28
Trump 'not happy' after Khamenei son named new Iran leader: NY Post
Middle East News
11:28
Trump 'not happy' after Khamenei son named new Iran leader: NY Post
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
07:05
Israeli military says Hezbollah cell targeted in Christian village in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
07:05
Israeli military says Hezbollah cell targeted in Christian village in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-08
Toddler among victims of collapsed Tripoli building
Lebanon News
2026-02-08
Toddler among victims of collapsed Tripoli building
0
Middle East News
11:53
Israel warns it will target promoters of extremist ideas, says UN ambassador
Middle East News
11:53
Israel warns it will target promoters of extremist ideas, says UN ambassador
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-07
Israeli military issues urgent evacuation warning to residents south of Litani River
Lebanon News
2026-03-07
Israeli military issues urgent evacuation warning to residents south of Litani River
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-08
At least 19 killed after strike destroys three-story building in Sir el-Gharbiyeh: Video
Lebanon News
2026-03-08
At least 19 killed after strike destroys three-story building in Sir el-Gharbiyeh: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-06
Israeli airstrike targets Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video
Lebanon News
2026-03-06
Israeli airstrike targets Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-05
Intense consecutive airstrikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video
Lebanon News
2026-03-05
Intense consecutive airstrikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-05
Israeli army launches evening airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs after evacuation warning
Lebanon News
2026-03-05
Israeli army launches evening airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs after evacuation warning
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-02
Smoke rises over Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israel targets area: Video
Lebanon News
2026-03-02
Smoke rises over Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israel targets area: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-16
German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video
Lebanon News
2026-02-16
German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-14
Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics
Lebanon News
2026-02-14
Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-01
Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video
Lebanon News
2026-02-01
Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-29
Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute
Lebanon News
2026-01-29
Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
14:37
After claims that non-Lebanese nationals obtained Lebanese passports illegally or through forgery, General Security clarifies
Lebanon News
14:37
After claims that non-Lebanese nationals obtained Lebanese passports illegally or through forgery, General Security clarifies
2
Lebanon News
14:12
Israeli army: Five senior commanders from the IRGC’s Lebanon Corps killed in precise Beirut strike
Lebanon News
14:12
Israeli army: Five senior commanders from the IRGC’s Lebanon Corps killed in precise Beirut strike
3
Lebanon News
04:22
Strike hits Beirut's suburbs following Israeli warning
Lebanon News
04:22
Strike hits Beirut's suburbs following Israeli warning
4
Lebanon News
07:05
Israeli military says Hezbollah cell targeted in Christian village in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
07:05
Israeli military says Hezbollah cell targeted in Christian village in South Lebanon
5
World News
07:28
US urges citizens to leave southeast Turkey, orders non-essential staff out of Adana consulate
World News
07:28
US urges citizens to leave southeast Turkey, orders non-essential staff out of Adana consulate
6
Lebanon News
10:22
President Aoun seeks international support for ceasefire, army deployment, and Israel talks
Lebanon News
10:22
President Aoun seeks international support for ceasefire, army deployment, and Israel talks
7
Lebanon News
13:18
Lebanon registers more than half a million displaced by Israeli attacks
Lebanon News
13:18
Lebanon registers more than half a million displaced by Israeli attacks
8
Lebanon News
04:04
Israeli military warns of strikes on Hezbollah-linked Al-Qard Al-Hasan Association, urges evacuation
Lebanon News
04:04
Israeli military warns of strikes on Hezbollah-linked Al-Qard Al-Hasan Association, urges evacuation
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More