US CENTCOM chief held talks over Iran, Lebanon on Israel visit
Middle East News
2024-10-07 | 05:17
US CENTCOM chief held talks over Iran, Lebanon on Israel visit
US Central Command chief General Michael Kurilla visited Israel for "a situational assessment" focused on security challenges coming from Iran and Lebanon, the Israeli military said on Monday.
"General Kurilla's visit focused on the current security issues, with an emphasis on Iran and the northern front," a military statement said, without specifying when he had arrived in Israel.
AFP
Middle East News
CENTCOM
Michael Kurilla
Israel
Iran
Lebanon
Gaza's war death toll nearly at 42,000: Health Ministry
Iran's Quds Force commander Esmail Qaani in good health: Iranian media
