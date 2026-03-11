Iran's army said Wednesday it had targeted Israel's military intelligence agency, a naval base in the city of Haifa, and an Israeli radar system.



"Since this morning, the army of the Islamic republic has targeted the Israeli military intelligence directorate known as Aman, as well as Israeli military unit 8200, the Green Pine radar, and the submarine headquarters building at Haifa naval base," the army said in a statement broadcast by state TV.



It added that the attacks were ongoing.





AFP