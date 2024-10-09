Erdogan calls Israel a "terrorist Zionist organization" amid ongoing attacks on Gaza and Lebanon

Middle East News
2024-10-09 | 06:22
Erdogan calls Israel a "terrorist Zionist organization" amid ongoing attacks on Gaza and Lebanon
0min
Erdogan calls Israel a "terrorist Zionist organization" amid ongoing attacks on Gaza and Lebanon

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan described Israel on Wednesday as a "terrorist Zionist organization" due to its attacks on Gaza and Lebanon.
 
He reiterated his criticism of Western powers, particularly the United States, for their support of Israel.

In remarks to lawmakers in the ruling Justice and Development Party, Erdogan noted that the recent escalation of tensions between Israel and Iran has increased the risk of a regional conflict.

Reuters

