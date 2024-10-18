Yemen's Houthis mourn killing of Hamas chief Sinwar

Middle East News
2024-10-18 | 09:48
High views
Yemen's Houthis mourn killing of Hamas chief Sinwar
Yemen's Houthis mourn killing of Hamas chief Sinwar

Yemen's Houthis said Friday they mourned Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar following his killing by the Israeli military in Gaza.

"My sincere condolences and great blessings to the Hamas movement and the dear Palestinian people for the great leader Yahya Sinwar receiving the medal of martyrdom," a spokesman for the rebel group wrote on X, adding that "Gaza and the Palestinian cause are destined for victory, no matter how great the sacrifices."


AFP

Middle East News

Yemen

Gaza

Palestine

Israel

Iran says 'spirit of resistance will be strengthened' after Sinwar killing
Hezbollah says launching new 'escalatory phase' in Israel war
