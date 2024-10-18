News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
24
o
Bekaa
15
o
Keserwan
24
o
Metn
24
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
North
24
o
South
24
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nightly News Bulletin
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
24
o
Bekaa
15
o
Keserwan
24
o
Metn
24
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
North
24
o
South
24
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Yemen's Houthis mourn killing of Hamas chief Sinwar
Middle East News
2024-10-18 | 09:48
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Yemen's Houthis mourn killing of Hamas chief Sinwar
Yemen's Houthis said Friday they mourned Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar following his killing by the Israeli military in Gaza.
"My sincere condolences and great blessings to the Hamas movement and the dear Palestinian people for the great leader Yahya Sinwar receiving the medal of martyrdom," a spokesman for the rebel group wrote on X, adding that "Gaza and the Palestinian cause are destined for victory, no matter how great the sacrifices."
AFP
Middle East News
Yemen
Gaza
Palestine
Israel
Next
Iran says 'spirit of resistance will be strengthened' after Sinwar killing
Hezbollah says launching new 'escalatory phase' in Israel war
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-28
Yemen's hypersonic missile 'Palestine 2': Effectiveness of Israeli air defense systems
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-28
Yemen's hypersonic missile 'Palestine 2': Effectiveness of Israeli air defense systems
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-17
Israeli airstrike on school in Gaza kills several Palestinians
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-17
Israeli airstrike on school in Gaza kills several Palestinians
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-17
Borrell questions effectiveness of US deadline for Israel to improve Gaza's humanitarian situation
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-17
Borrell questions effectiveness of US deadline for Israel to improve Gaza's humanitarian situation
0
World News
2024-10-16
Pentagon chief speaks to Israel's Gallant after Washington letter on Gaza situation
World News
2024-10-16
Pentagon chief speaks to Israel's Gallant after Washington letter on Gaza situation
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
13:18
Hezbollah targets Qiryat Shemona, north of Haifa, with barrage of rockets
Lebanon News
13:18
Hezbollah targets Qiryat Shemona, north of Haifa, with barrage of rockets
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:14
Leadership transition within Hamas: Who will lead Hamas and what lies ahead?
News Bulletin Reports
13:14
Leadership transition within Hamas: Who will lead Hamas and what lies ahead?
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Post-Sinwar: Impact on US elections and global reactions
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Post-Sinwar: Impact on US elections and global reactions
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:52
Beginning of the end of Al-Aqsa Flood war: What does Yahya Sinwar's death mean on all fronts?
News Bulletin Reports
12:52
Beginning of the end of Al-Aqsa Flood war: What does Yahya Sinwar's death mean on all fronts?
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
11:06
Lebanon's Mikati meets Italy's Meloni: No priority surpasses the need for a ceasefire
Lebanon News
11:06
Lebanon's Mikati meets Italy's Meloni: No priority surpasses the need for a ceasefire
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-07
October 7: Israel's first anniversary of Hamas attack marked with rockets launched deep within its territory
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-07
October 7: Israel's first anniversary of Hamas attack marked with rockets launched deep within its territory
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-18
Health Minister reports 12 dead, thousands injured in pager explosions
Lebanon News
2024-09-18
Health Minister reports 12 dead, thousands injured in pager explosions
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-05
Israeli military says on high alert for attacks ahead of Oct 7 anniversary
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-05
Israeli military says on high alert for attacks ahead of Oct 7 anniversary
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
14:54
Israeli airstrikes on Wardaniyeh: Video reveals impact
Lebanon News
14:54
Israeli airstrikes on Wardaniyeh: Video reveals impact
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-15
LBCI tours industrial cities in Habbouch, Nabatieh, after being targeted by Israeli airstrikes (video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-15
LBCI tours industrial cities in Habbouch, Nabatieh, after being targeted by Israeli airstrikes (video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-15
LBCI captures massive destruction following Israeli airstrikes in Ali El Nahri, Zahle
Lebanon News
2024-10-15
LBCI captures massive destruction following Israeli airstrikes in Ali El Nahri, Zahle
0
Variety and Tech
2024-10-14
Dubai's Burj Khalifa illuminates in Lebanese flag colors for solidarity campaign (Video)
Variety and Tech
2024-10-14
Dubai's Burj Khalifa illuminates in Lebanese flag colors for solidarity campaign (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-14
Israeli airstrike kills 22 people in Aitou, Zgharta district in northern Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-14
Israeli airstrike kills 22 people in Aitou, Zgharta district in northern Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-14
LBCI exclusive footage: Damage caused by Israeli airstrike on Aitou in Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2024-10-14
LBCI exclusive footage: Damage caused by Israeli airstrike on Aitou in Zgharta district
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-13
Qatari aid arrives at Beirut Airport
Lebanon News
2024-10-13
Qatari aid arrives at Beirut Airport
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-12
Destruction in Nabatieh: Marketplace targeted by Israeli warplanes (video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-12
Destruction in Nabatieh: Marketplace targeted by Israeli warplanes (video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-12
Video shows the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike near Deir Billa, Batroun District
Lebanon News
2024-10-12
Video shows the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike near Deir Billa, Batroun District
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Middle East News
15:06
Sources confirm to LBCI: Khaled Meshaal assumes role as acting Hamas leader after Sinwar’s assassination
Middle East News
15:06
Sources confirm to LBCI: Khaled Meshaal assumes role as acting Hamas leader after Sinwar’s assassination
2
Lebanon News
03:53
Lebanon’s PM Mikati expresses frustration at Iran’s Qalibaf remarks: This position constitutes a blatant interference and an attempt to impose an unacceptable guardianship over Lebanon
Lebanon News
03:53
Lebanon’s PM Mikati expresses frustration at Iran’s Qalibaf remarks: This position constitutes a blatant interference and an attempt to impose an unacceptable guardianship over Lebanon
3
Lebanon News
03:03
Arab diplomatic source: Sinwar's death could lead to Gaza breakthrough, rise of moderate Hamas leaders
Lebanon News
03:03
Arab diplomatic source: Sinwar's death could lead to Gaza breakthrough, rise of moderate Hamas leaders
4
Middle East News
17:38
Hezbollah says launching new 'escalatory phase' in Israel war
Middle East News
17:38
Hezbollah says launching new 'escalatory phase' in Israel war
5
Lebanon News
05:20
Israeli army urges evacuation of many southern Lebanese villages
Lebanon News
05:20
Israeli army urges evacuation of many southern Lebanese villages
6
World News
17:27
US commits over $3 billion to Lebanese army as Biden seeks sustainable peace in Lebanon
World News
17:27
US commits over $3 billion to Lebanese army as Biden seeks sustainable peace in Lebanon
7
Middle East News
16:31
Israeli army reveals details of Yahya Sinwar's death as video shows final moments
Middle East News
16:31
Israeli army reveals details of Yahya Sinwar's death as video shows final moments
8
Lebanon News
09:50
Israeli military vehicles block road between Rmeish and Aita al-Shaab in South Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
09:50
Israeli military vehicles block road between Rmeish and Aita al-Shaab in South Lebanon (Video)
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More