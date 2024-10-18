Yemen's Houthis said Friday they mourned Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar following his killing by the Israeli military in Gaza.



"My sincere condolences and great blessings to the Hamas movement and the dear Palestinian people for the great leader Yahya Sinwar receiving the medal of martyrdom," a spokesman for the rebel group wrote on X, adding that "Gaza and the Palestinian cause are destined for victory, no matter how great the sacrifices."





AFP