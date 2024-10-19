News
Israeli army says at least 115 projectiles fired from Lebanon on Saturday
2024-10-19 | 06:13
Israeli army says at least 115 projectiles fired from Lebanon on Saturday
The Israeli army said at least 115 projectiles were fired on Saturday from Lebanon targeting the country amid the ongoing war between Israel and Hezbollah.
The projectiles were fired mainly into northern Israel, with sirens blaring across the region at regular intervals. AFP compiled the figure of projectiles based on a series of statements released by the Israeli army on Saturday.
AFP
