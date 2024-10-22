Hezbollah says launched attack drones at north Israel army base

Middle East News
2024-10-22 | 13:35
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Hezbollah says launched attack drones at north Israel army base
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Hezbollah says launched attack drones at north Israel army base

Hezbollah said it launched attack drones at an Israeli military base south of the coastal city of Haifa on Tuesday, with the group also saying it struck seven tanks at the border.

Fighters launched "attack drones" on a "base south of Haifa," the group said, also claiming throughout the day that it had fired on a total of five Israeli tanks inside Lebanese territory and two across the border in Israel's north.

AFP
 

Lebanon News

Middle East News

Hezbollah

Drone

Attack

Israel

Haifa

Tanks

LBCI Next
Iranian FM says risk of war expansion high, situation in Gaza and Lebanon is catastrophic
Complete halt of air traffic at Ben Gurion Airport as military announces emergency measures in Tel Aviv, Israeli media reports
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
12:58

Hezbollah targets Israeli tanks in guided missile attack, inflicting casualties

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-14

Drone evades detection: Israel vows harsh response to Hezbollah attack on Golani Brigade base

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-08

Hezbollah claims drone attack on Israeli forces in northern Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-08

Hezbollah launches heavy rocket attack on Haifa, Israel reports damage

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
14:49

Blinken to visit Saudi Arabia Wednesday on Gaza truce tour: US official

LBCI
Middle East News
14:26

Israel's Gallant insists on military action against Hezbollah until its withdrawal beyond Litani River: Report

LBCI
World News
14:14

Blinken urges Israel to 'de-escalate' response to Iran's attack as Netanyahu reviews security measures

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

First line of Lebanese southern villages: Hezbollah forces clash with Israeli troops on the ground

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:36

Hezbollah's Mohammad Afif: Hezbollah takes full responsibility for the operation targeting Netanyahu's home

LBCI
World News
2024-10-02

Danish police investigate explosions near Israel's embassy in Copenhagen

LBCI
Middle East News
12:31

Netanyahu meets Blinken, calls for 'political and security changes' in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-13

Hezbollah airs audio recording from assassinated leader Hassan Nasrallah

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-17

Israeli airstrikes on Wardaniyeh: Video reveals impact

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-15

LBCI tours industrial cities in Habbouch, Nabatieh, after being targeted by Israeli airstrikes (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-15

LBCI captures massive destruction following Israeli airstrikes in Ali El Nahri, Zahle

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2024-10-14

Dubai's Burj Khalifa illuminates in Lebanese flag colors for solidarity campaign (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-14

Israeli airstrike kills 22 people in Aitou, Zgharta district in northern Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-14

LBCI exclusive footage: Damage caused by Israeli airstrike on Aitou in Zgharta district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-13

Qatari aid arrives at Beirut Airport

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-12

Destruction in Nabatieh: Marketplace targeted by Israeli warplanes (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-12

Video shows the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike near Deir Billa, Batroun District

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
15:22

Israeli army issues evacuation warning for Beirut's Laylaki, Ouzai, Haret Hreik, Borj El Brajneh, and Hadath residents: Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
17:34

Planes switch runways after Israeli strike near Beirut airport: Lebanese security official tells AFP

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:17

Israel's Adraee issues urgent evacuation warning for residents of Ghobeiry in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:12

Gebran Bassil: Hezbollah's attack sparked the war, we are not in alliance with them

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:33

Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning for Beirut's Haret Hreik, Laylaki, and Borj El Brajneh residents

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:50

Avichay Adraee issues urgent evacuation warning to residents of El Haouch in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:36

Hezbollah's Mohammad Afif: Hezbollah takes full responsibility for the operation targeting Netanyahu's home

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:47

Israeli warplanes conduct airstrike near Rafik Hariri University Hospital in Beirut: Lebanon's state media reports

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More