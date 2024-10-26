Hezbollah claims first targeting of Tel Aviv-area air base

Hezbollah on Saturday said it had launched drones against an Israeli air base south of Tel Aviv, its first claimed attack against the facility.



At war with Israel since last month, after a year of tit-for-tat cross-border exchanges, Hezbollah regularly announces the targeting of Israeli military facilities, but its statement that it launched "an aerial attack with drones" against Tel Nof base was the first claim of its kind in one year.



AFP