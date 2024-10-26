News
Beirut
21
o
Bekaa
8
o
Keserwan 22°
22
o
Metn
22
o
Mount Lebanon 15°
15
o
North
21
o
South
20
o
Hezbollah claims first targeting of Tel Aviv-area air base
Middle East News
2024-10-26 | 06:18
Hezbollah claims first targeting of Tel Aviv-area air base
Hezbollah on Saturday said it had launched drones against an Israeli air base south of Tel Aviv, its first claimed attack against the facility.
At war with Israel since last month, after a year of tit-for-tat cross-border exchanges, Hezbollah regularly announces the targeting of Israeli military facilities, but its statement that it launched "an aerial attack with drones" against Tel Nof base was the first claim of its kind in one year.
AFP
Lebanon News
Middle East News
Lebanon
Hezbollah
Drones
Israel
Tel Aviv
In the details, here are the reactions to Israel's strikes against Iran: Reuters
Iraq warns against global 'silence' over Israeli actions
