Relatives of those killed in the October 7 attack disrupted a speech by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a memorial event marking the first anniversary of the attack, according to the Hebrew calendar.



Just minutes into his address, one of the victims' family members interrupted, shouting, "My father was killed."



The disruption caused Netanyahu to stop speaking and stand silently at the podium during the memorial ceremony held in Jerusalem.



Netanyahu's government has faced mounting public and diplomatic pressure to intensify efforts to secure the release of hostages held in Gaza.



Families of the remaining hostages, alongside several Western leaders, have called for a breakthrough agreement, especially following the death of Hamas political bureau chief Yahya Sinwar earlier this month.



AFP